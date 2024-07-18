93.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Fire-damaged home decaying into neighborhood eyesore in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A home that caught fire several months ago in The Villages has been purchased by a contractor who has left it untouched for months.

The home is located at 3292 Sylewood Ave. in the Village of Charlotte.

At the time of the blaze, the home was owned by Geraldine Mitchell. She and her husband purchased the home in 2012 for $299,200. He died in 2019.

This home at 3292 Sylewood Ave. has been damaged by fire and has become an eyesore
This home at 3292 Sylewood Ave. has been damaged by fire and has become an eyesore.

After the fire, Mitchell sold the home to Investworks Solutions LLC of Windemere. The company purchased the home in April, but has done nothing in terms of repair or upkeep, according to neighbors.

A complaint about the condition of the home has been lodged with Community Standards.

It appears the case could go before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors as early as August.

In May, the CDD 9 board settled a lawsuit for $12,000 after a couple whose home was destroyed by fire took many months to rectify the situation. The board had been under pressure from neighbors who were unhappy that James and Christine Noonan had been slow to replace their home at 3000 Luraville Road in the Village of Gilchrist.

