Fire-damaged home decaying into neighborhood eyesore in The Villages

A home that caught fire several months ago in The Villages has been purchased by a contractor who has left it untouched for months.

The home is located at 3292 Sylewood Ave. in the Village of Charlotte.

At the time of the blaze, the home was owned by Geraldine Mitchell. She and her husband purchased the home in 2012 for $299,200. He died in 2019.

After the fire, Mitchell sold the home to Investworks Solutions LLC of Windemere. The company purchased the home in April, but has done nothing in terms of repair or upkeep, according to neighbors.

A complaint about the condition of the home has been lodged with Community Standards.

It appears the case could go before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors as early as August.

In May, the CDD 9 board settled a lawsuit for $12,000 after a couple whose home was destroyed by fire took many months to rectify the situation. The board had been under pressure from neighbors who were unhappy that James and Christine Noonan had been slow to replace their home at 3000 Luraville Road in the Village of Gilchrist.