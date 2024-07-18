K-9 assists in arrest of Fruitland Park teen with drug paraphernalia

A K-9 assisted in the arrest of a Fruitland Park teen who was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gage Mathew Stimmell, 19, was riding in a black Chevy Tahoe at about noon Tuesday in Lake Panasoffkee when the vehicle was pulled over due to an expired sticker on its license plate, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A backpack was searched, leading to the discover of “multiple sealable baggies.” One of the bags had residue that tested positive for fentanyl. Stimmel admitted to ownership of the backpack.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.

In 2023, Stimmell was jailed after another K-9 related arrest.