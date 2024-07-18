93.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 18, 2024
type here...

K-9 assists in arrest of Fruitland Park teen with drug paraphernalia

By Staff Report
Gage Mathew Stimmell,
Gage Mathew Stimmell

A K-9 assisted in the arrest of a Fruitland Park teen who was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gage Mathew Stimmell, 19, was riding in a black Chevy Tahoe at about noon Tuesday in Lake Panasoffkee when the vehicle was pulled over due to an expired sticker on its license plate, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A backpack was searched, leading to the discover of “multiple sealable baggies.” One of the bags had residue that tested positive for fentanyl. Stimmel admitted to ownership of the backpack.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.

In 2023, Stimmell was jailed after another K-9 related arrest.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to Linda Hallinan’s Letter to the Editor

A reader responds to a controversial Letter to the Editor from Villager Linda Hallinan.

Left ignoring facts when it comes to Trump

A reader from Summerfield contends that the left is ignoring the facts when it comes to former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trash talking should not be permitted

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney woman objects to political trash talking that is taking place on Villages-News.com.

There was an amenity cap in place when we bought our home

A Village of Sabal Chase resident says a cap on amenity fees was in place when he bought his home in 2006. What happened?

Community Watch should patrol for deed compliance violations

A Village of Lynnhaven resident believes Community Watch should patrol for deed compliance violations.

Photos