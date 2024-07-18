Left ignoring facts when it comes to Trump

To the Editor:

It’s blatantly obvious that a larger than normal population of our nation’s population still lacks the understanding of a good education. I frequently hear their triggered and Trump deranged rantings. Almost exclusively on media, as their numbers are not nearly as present in public. They claim Trump is a “convicted sex offender” and a felon. The obvious is that these people not only don’t take the time to pay attention to details, but actually represent a radicalized branch of politics that has no problem ignoring certain truths and realities in order to attack what should be fellow Americans.

The job of government is to work together to represent the real interests of all citizens. The diversity being in the electoral college they seem not to understand. The varying communities and their commonalities are the diversity of our nation. The federal government takes pride in radicalizing these soft minds into what has essentially become domestic terrorism. They commit acts and make false statements designed to insight discord between citizens for the sake of corrupt politics.

The bottom line is that the radicalized left would rather rule with chaos than thrive through freedom. They have become integrity-less and basically sacrificed their senses of morality. The greatest victim is the pursuit of achievement and success. While these people lose their values and minds to radicalized politics, the politicians are quite obviously robbing the country blind.

Bill Murray

Summerfield