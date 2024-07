To the Editor:

The fact that you took the time to what amounts to a celebration of Trump getting shot is despicable. Without even getting into politics, you’re talking about a husband, a father, a grandfather. A human being. Do you really believe that someone who has different political views as you deserves to be a victim of violence? I find that thought to be an utterly disgusting personality trait! I pray that you find God in your life. You need him.

Joe Broziac

Summerfield