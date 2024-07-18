Trash talking should not be permitted

To the Editor:

My suggestion, regarding the back and forth between Ms. Hallinan and Mr. Bentley (July 15 and 17 respectively) is that you either devote an entire section of the paper to those who want to talk trash about political candidates or refrain from publishing letters that contain that trash as their sole objective.

If these folks want to give dates and exact quotes from those they hate most, OK. That would require some homework on their part though. Nothing to be gained from your participation in stirring the pot. I’m a HUGE believer of constructive discussion — and this is not that; this is a food fight. Don’t enable it.

Marilyn Mcfadden

Village of Fenney