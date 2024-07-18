Uninsured driver from Mexico arrested with bogus temporary tag

An uninsured and unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested after a traffic stop in The Villages.

Manuel Clara Jimenez, 29, a native of Chiapas, Mexico, was driving a white Nissan panel van at about 1 p.m. Tuesday near the entrance to the Village of Monarch Grove when an officer noticed the vehicle had a suspicious-looking temporary tag, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Jimenez handed the officer a Mexican voter card for identification.

Jimenez also provided the officer with bogus auto liability insurance information. The temporary tag on the vehicle was also counterfeit.

He was arrested on charges of failure to carry auto insurance, driving without a license and possession of a counterfeit license plate. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,800 bond.