Villager arrested after allegedly attacking ‘squatter’ living in home

A Villager was arrested after allegedly attacking a “squatter” living in a home.

Kevin James Carroll, 65, who lives in the Village of Santo Domingo, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Wednesday after he went to the home where a man is living with his girlfriend, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Carroll, who was accompanied by a friend, went to the home, and called the man a “squatter.” The man has been living with his girlfriend in the home, which is located in The Villages, for more than a year. The address of the home was redacted from the arrest report. The girlfriend was not home when Carroll and his companion showed up.

Carroll entered the home, ordered the man to leave and called him a “squatter.” Carroll pushed open the front door and “used both hands” to grab the man by the neck. Carroll’s companion stepped in between the two men to break up the altercation. The man who had been called a “squatter” stepped outside and called law enforcement.

Carroll and his companion were still in the home when deputies arrived on the scene.

Carroll was arrested on a charge of burglary with battery. The Philadelphia native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.