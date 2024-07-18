93.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Villager arrested after report of bad behavior at town square

By Staff Report
Seelye Eldredge Little
A Villager has been arrested after police responded to a report of bad behavior at a town square.

An officer was called at about 10:30 p.m. Monday to Spanish Springs Town Square after a man, later identified as 73-year-old Seelye Eldredge Little of the Village of Rio Grande, approached a 12-year-old girl and told her she was “hot,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He offered to purchase the girl a beer.

Little was found standing next to this gray 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. He had “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath,” the report said. He admitted he had been drinking.

He was advised by police not to drive. Eldredge indicated he would walk home.

About an hour later, an officer spotted Eldredge at the wheel of his vehicle, backing out of a parking spot at the square. He nearly struck another parked vehicle.

The New York native was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises, however, his poor performance led officers to conclude he had been driving impaired. He provided breath samples that registered .131 and .130 blood alcohol content.

During an inventory of his vehicle, a 24-pack of Busch Light beer was found. There were 23 unopened beers in the 24-pack. His vehicle was towed from the scene.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

