Ed McGinty weighs in on shot that grazed Trump’s ear

To the Editor:

First of all, the chances of only Trump’s ear being grazed by a bullet is maybe a thousand to one. I am not saying, the boy did not fire his rifle, I am saying something is not kosher.

MAGA people get upset about jokes being made about Saturdays shooting. I am upset with Trump making wise remarks about the former speaker of the house’s husband Paul having his 82-year-old brains beaten in by a crazed Trump Supporter. Where was the MAGA outrage then? I am hoping to gradually get every anti-Trump voter to wear orange clothing, which will represent the thought that Trump will die in prison wearing prison orange.

Ed McGinty

Village of Hadley