Florida’s 80-20 Rule and The Villages

To the Editor:

The 80-20 Resident Rule MAY be offered in some 55+ communities, but is NOT mandated by the state. One homeowner still must be 55 even when this ruling is accepted. Read your Deed Restrictions which state that no children under 19 years of age. As we all are aware, things are done differently here. A lawyer describes the Rule below….

“Communities MAY decline to permit any persons under the age of 55, MAY require that 100% of the units have at least one occupant of 55 years of age or older, MAY permit up to 20% of the units to be occupied by persons under 55 years of age, or set whatever requirements they wish, as long as, 80% of the occupied units are occupied by one person 55 years old or older, so long as such requirements are not inconsistent with the overall intent to be housing for older persons.”

Mary Cohey

Village of Alhambra