Friday, July 19, 2024
Irate man arrested after discovering hickey on teen’s neck

By Staff Report

An irate man was arrested on a child abuse charge after discovering a hickey on a teen’s neck.

Melvin Comer, 48, of Bushnell, was arrested Wednesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. Comer learned that the 14-year-old had received a hickey from her boyfriend and Comer went to a residence in Webster to confront her, planning to take her phone away, according to an arrest report. When he arrived, he “started yelling at her and demanding she give him her phone,” the report said.

In doing so, he “grabbed her by the throat and lightly squeezed her and pinned her against the wall.”

When deputies spoke with the teen, she said Comer was “angry” about her having the hickey. The girl declined medical care from EMS.

The arrest report, which was redacted, did not disclose the relationship between Comer and the girl.

Comer, who has no previous criminal history, was arrested on a charge of child abuse. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

