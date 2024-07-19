Officials in The Villages questioning SECO explanation for huge increases

Officials in The Villages are questioning SECO Energy’s explanation for huge increases.

Supervisors in community development districts have been trying to come to terms with increases of up to 600 percent for pole rental and conversion to LED technology.

“We got a surprising bill for just under a half a million dollars. It was an eye opener,” said Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Kadow. “We don’t just write a check. We have been asking plenty of questions.”

CDD 5 is in an excellent position to weather the storm with about $12 million in reserve.

However, paying an additional $500,000 to SECO every year could rapidly drain those reserves.

“I want people to know that if we have to increase the maintenance assessment, that’s why we are doing it,” said CDD 5 Supervisor Jerry Knoll.

Community Development District 6 Board Chairman John Calandro was among a group of several officials from The Villages who attended a three-hour meeting with SECO to try to get to the bottom of the huge increases.

Calandro said he was “extremely disappointed” when he left the meeting.

“They have been asleep at the switch for a long time,” Calandro said.

Calandro, who spent many years in business, said SECO’s presentation on the need for the increase left him with more questions than answers.

“I can tell you that had I given such a report, my successor would have given the followup report,” he said.

SECO is a member owned-energy cooperative and not subject to the same type of government regulation as a company such as Duke Energy.

Community Development District 8 Supervisor Duane Johnson said he suspects SECO looked at The Villages as a cash cow.

“I don’t want them to look at our balance sheets and think everybody in The Villages is fat and happy,” Johnson said.

His fellow CDD 8 supervisor, Kevin McGovern, agreed. He said the citizenry, which ultimately will pay the price for the SECO increase, needs to pay closer attention to the member-elected SECO board.

“We need to know when their elections are,” McGovern said.