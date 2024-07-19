Pair arrested in incident involving intoxicated nude juvenile female

A man and a woman were arrested after an incident involving an intoxicated nude juvenile female in Lady Lake.

Officers were called in the wee hours Tuesday to a home in the 400 block of Caroline Avenue to a report of two people attempting to break into a home, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The pair originally had been invited into the home, but were kicked out due to a fight. They attempted to force re-entry to the home after they were kicked out.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a nude juvenile female, who was placed in the back of a patrol car. They also found 20-year-old Eryk Joshua of Belleview, he told police he “was attempting to get his silver chain back from the naked intoxicated juvenile.” Joshua attempted to give police a false name, and later admitted he had done so because he is already on probation in Marion County for identity theft.

Annabel Ashley, 19, emerged from the home and was “severely intoxicated.” She attempted to talk to the female who had been detained in the patrol car. Police ordered her to step away from the patrol car, but Ashley “began to get loud and emotional.” She “began to yank on the door handle in attempts to let the detainee out of the car.”

Ashley was arrested on charges of attempted aiding escape and obstruction of justice. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $6,000 bond.

Joshua was arrested on charges of fraud and resisting arrest. He was booked at the jail on $2,000 bond.