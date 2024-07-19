94 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 19, 2024
type here...

Teen arrested in shooting after bullet strikes woman’s vehicle

By Staff Report
Demarein Jerome Sanders
Demarein Jerome Sanders

A teen has been arrested in connection with a shooting after a bullet struck a woman’s car.

Demarein Jerome Sanders, 18, of Coleman, was arrested on multiple charges after a firearm was discharged at about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of York Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A woman had been sleeping when she heard “multiple gunshots.” She went outside and found a bullet hole in the front driver door panel of her gray Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Four spent bullet casings were also found nearby.

Police learned that the suspected shooter may have fled to High Street. An officer found Sanders, who was tasered and taken into custody.

He is facing multiple charges, including two weapons charges. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,500 bond

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Liberals are ready to do anything to bring down President Trump

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he believes the liberals are ready to do anything to bring down former President Trump.

Ed McGinty weighs in on shot that grazed Trump’s ear

The Villages’ best known political protester weighs in on the shot that grazed Trump’s ear.

Florida’s 80-20 Rule and The Villages

A Village of Alhambra resident is trying to educate Villagers about the often misunderstood 80-20 rule. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Response to Linda Hallinan’s Letter to the Editor

A reader responds to a controversial Letter to the Editor from Villager Linda Hallinan.

Left ignoring facts when it comes to Trump

A reader from Summerfield contends that the left is ignoring the facts when it comes to former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos