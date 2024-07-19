Teen arrested in shooting after bullet strikes woman’s vehicle

A teen has been arrested in connection with a shooting after a bullet struck a woman’s car.

Demarein Jerome Sanders, 18, of Coleman, was arrested on multiple charges after a firearm was discharged at about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of York Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A woman had been sleeping when she heard “multiple gunshots.” She went outside and found a bullet hole in the front driver door panel of her gray Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Four spent bullet casings were also found nearby.

Police learned that the suspected shooter may have fled to High Street. An officer found Sanders, who was tasered and taken into custody.

He is facing multiple charges, including two weapons charges. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,500 bond