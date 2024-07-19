78.6 F
The Villages
Friday, July 19, 2024
Villa owner unresponsive after complaint lodged about weeds

By Meta Minton

A villa owner has been unresponsive after a complaint was lodged about weeds at the property in The Villages.

The home at 2428 Southern Oak St. in the Southern Oaks Villas in the Village of Lynnhaven was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Weeds have become a problem at a home in the Southern Oaks Villas
Weeds have become a problem at a home in the Southern Oaks Villas.

A complaint was received May 7 about overgrown weeds at the property.

Efforts to contact the homeowner, Denise Marter, have been unsuccessful. Community Standards indicated she is living in the home. The utilities are on and the 2023 property taxes have been paid.

The homeowner was given seven days to get rid of the weeds and bring the property back into compliance. If the weeds are not removed fines will be imposed.

The property was previously the subject of a public hearing in 2021.

