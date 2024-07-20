Arkansas couple bringing new breakfast/lunch restaurant to The Villages

A new restaurant is coming to The Villages, a few doors down from the Publix grocery store at Lake Deaton Plaza.

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is shooting for an early August opening, according to the owners, Kristi and Hootie Moore.

The Moores operate a Toasted Yolk Cafe franchise in Springdale, Ark. and jumped at the chance to open a Toasted Yolk in The Villages.

The cafe specializes in breakfast, brunch and lunch with an unusual twist for a restaurant in the breakfast and lunch market as the cafe will also have a full-service bar. The Moores believe early morning golfers may enjoy a beverage with their brunch. They also will be available to cater events for their patrons.

The original Toasted Yolk Cafe opened for business in 1979 and began franchising the cafe in 2010. The Texas-based company has f40 cafes operating in the southeast.