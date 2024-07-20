94.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Deputies arrest convicted felon in Lexus with stun gun

By Staff Report
Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrested a convicted felon with a stun gun tucked in the door pocket of a Lexus.

Tristan Michael Douglas Berry, 29, of Leesburg, was driving the white Lexus ES shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday in Center Hill when a deputy ran the license plate and discovered it had been assigned to another vehicle, according to an arrest report. During a traffic stop, Berry admitted the vehicle wasn’t properly registered and claimed it had recently been “purchased by his friend.”

Deputies searched the Lexus and found a purple S&D Leopard Taser in the driver’s side door pocket. As a convicted felon, Berry is not permitted to possess such a weapon.

He was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a weapon. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

