James Dunn

James A. Dunn, 76, died peacefully at his home in The Villages, FL on July 12, 2024. A veteran of the US Navy, Jim retired in 1993 with the rank of Senior Master Chief (Submarine Service).

Jim was born on November 11, 1947 in South Kingstown, RI to James H. and Frances S. Dunn. A sports enthusiast, he participated in many different sports while growing up and attending school in Rhode Island. Master Chief Dunn entered the US Navy in 1966. He qualified for submarines in 1967 on USS Gato SSN 615. He served on various submarines and served as Chief of the Boat on USS Dallas, USS Tullibee, USS Miami and USS Philadelphia. Master Chief Dunn was the Command Master Chief of Submarine Squadron Two. He was highly decorated and was a recipient of the prestigious Admiral Ricketts Award for Inspirational leadership. Master Chief Dunn retired from the Navy in October of 1993.

Retirement didn’t suit Jim and after his career in the Navy he proudly worked at the Waterford, CT Public Library from 1993 until retirement in 2015. Outside of his professional endeavors, Jim had a true zest for life, he loved Broadway shows, traveling, cooking amazing meals for as many friends as possible and baking the most delicious desserts anyone has ever had. However, Jim truly loved his time on the golf course. Jim was a member of the New London Country Club for over 20 years. Upon retirement, he relocated to Florida and joined The Critters Golf Group located in The Villages, FL. Jim recognized his lifelong dream of hitting a hole-in-one on June 26, 2024.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Pamela Dunn; his daughter, Sharon James of CT; Grandson, Joshua James of CT; brothers William Dunn of DE and John Dunn of RI; step-children Adam Bonneville of AZ and Stephanie Bonneville of CT and his cherished nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Lagace and his parents James and Frances.

A military service will be held on July 23, 2024 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at 11:00 a.m. with a celebration of life to take place at the SeaBreeze Regional Rec Center located in The Villages, FL at 3:00 p.m.