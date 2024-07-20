94.9 F
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Linda Hallinan vows to continue to speak the truth in spite of critics

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Thank you for the 1,000 plus responses to my recent Letter to the Editor. It was amusing to see all were done anonymously, as always. Being a coward on a social forum simply displays your lack of integrity and character.
Whether you agree or disagree with the Letter to the Editor, there is no validity or credibility with anonymity. However, I do understand that it is pervasive here hiding in caves behind screens spitting your venom at any person who awakens your discontent.
I will continue to speak my truth, like it or not, as I have been doing for the past 10 years.

Linda Hallinan
Village of Lynnhaven

 

