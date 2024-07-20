94.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Official in The Villages to field questions about road resurfacing

By Staff Report
Thomas Swiers
An official in The Villages will field questions about road resurfacing and other topics.

Community Development District 2 Supervisor Tom Swiers will host a question-and-answer session from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 at El Santiago Recreation Center.

In addition to resurfacing of Sumter County roads, topics will include the SECO light pole rental increases and the type and nature of complaints received by Community Standards  in the past year in CDD 2.

The purpose of these informal meetings is to provide residents with the opportunity to get together, make friends, ask questions, get answers, share concerns, offer suggestions, seek solutions, and address rumors, Swiers said.

For more information, call Swiers at (847) 951-2230 or send an email to Tom.Swiers@DistrictGov.org.

