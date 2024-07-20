Press has an important role to inform the public

To the Editor:

When (and if) we see candidates for office submit their positions on issues, and their qualifications for office, another category should be added: Do you believe that the last federal election was stolen by the Democrats? This is a legitimate question, as DJT has already stated that this will be one of his first questions to anyone applying for positions in his cabinet. The public has the right to know where these candidates stand on that issue. We need to press that a candidate openly express a position. Indeed, this is the role of the press, to inform the public so they can make an informed decision.

Phil Sutton

Village of Belle Aire