Speeding PepperTree Apartments man jailed after traffic stop

A speeding PepperTree Apartments man was jailed after a traffic stop on County Road 466.

Trey Anthony Shell, 21, who lives in the apartment complex in Wildwood, was driving a red Kia Optima at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on County Road 466 at County Road 229 when he was caught on radar traveling at 75 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a deputy discovered that Shell had two active suspensions of his driver’s license. The suspensions were related to past due fines and unpaid restitution from a court case. Shell was also wanted on a Marion County warrant.

He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.