Sumterville woman escapes unharmed after close call with train

By Staff Report

A Sumterville woman escaped unharmed after a close call with a train early Saturday morning in Bushnell.

The 36-year-old woman at 6:42 a .m. was driving a Toyota Highlander eastbound on Noble Avenue, east of U.S. 301, approaching railroad tracks, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. 

She observed the railroad warning lights and crossing arms activated indicating an oncoming train.  She attempted a U-turn at the railroad crossing and in doing so partially entered the path of the train. As a result, the freight train collided with the right rear portion of the vehicle. 

Neither the driver, nor the train personnel were injured during the collision, the FHP said.

