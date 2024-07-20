94.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Trucker’s gal pal bails out of rig after raiding his CashApp

By Staff Report
Carla Rose Sanbe

A truck driver’s gal pal bailed out of his rig after allegedly raiding his CashApp.

Carla Rose Sanbe, 46, of Key West, was spending the weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center following her arrest this past week on felony warrants charging her with theft and fraud.

The trucker reported that they were staying at the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood when he woke up at about 6 a.m. Jan. 12 to discover Sanbe had left with her luggage and his cell phone. He checked his CashApp history and found two transactions totaling more than $3,000. The transactions were directed to Sanbe’s account.

A deputy was investigating the case and spoke to an employee at the nearby Pilot fuel station who reported seeing Sanbe with her luggage. Sanbe told the Pilot employee she just broken up with her boyfriend and was waiting for a ride.

The deputy investigating the case submitted a subpoena for transaction records from CashApp and confirmed the transactions. A warrant was obtained for the Pennsylvania native’s arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

