Saturday, July 20, 2024
Trump has promoted political violence

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

First of all, I don’t support assassinations of political opponents or other means of violence when opposing sides don’t get their way
Having stated that the fact that a former president was the victim of such was not surprising. The victim, himself, has promoted much of the violence we have at this time. Calling for masses to seize the nation’s capitol while promoting the big lie and watching police and others be brutally beaten and killed with American flags, calling “good people on both sides” in Charlottesville where a woman was killed by a bigoted driver should not be accepted by individuals of a political party, but the hard right does not feel the same and instead produce lame reasoning for brushing it aside i.e. just people enjoying a guided tour. Some sanctimonious responses to Linda Hallinan are laughable. Her summary was dead on for you Biblical preachers: “As ye sow, so shall ye reap” and some non-Biblical adages: “violence begets violence” and “what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”
See if your god will talk to you about those.

Daniel Leahy
Village of Duval

 

