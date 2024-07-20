81.8 F
What has been causing fish kills at ponds in The Villages?

By Staff Report

Dead fish were found floating in a pond at a golf course in The Villages.

The dead fish were spotted Friday in a pond at the Amberwood Executive Golf Course. Dead fish were found earlier in the week in the Village of Pine Ridge.

One of the primary causes of fish kills is oxygen depletion in the water, which is more likely to happen during the hot summer months, according to The Villages District Office.

During hot weather conditions with cloudy skies, fish kills are more likely to occur. Cloud cover reduces the amount of sunlight reaching the water, hampering the process of photosynthesis in aquatic plants. As photosynthesis decreases, the oxygen production in the water column also diminishes. If such conditions persist for several days, oxygen levels can become severely depleted, leading to fish kills.

Heavy thunderstorms, especially when they occur over extended periods or after a long period of dry weather, can also contribute to fish kills. The rainfall washes organic matter, such as dry leaves and grasses, into nearby basins and ponds. As bacteria begin to decompose this organic material, oxygen is consumed at a faster rate than normal.

This increased demand for oxygen, coupled with reduced sunlight due to cloud cover, can create an imbalance and result in oxygen-depleted water, posing a threat to fish populations.

Fish kills, while alarming to witness, typically affect only a portion of the fish population, with many fish surviving the event.

