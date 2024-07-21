89.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Congressman Webster weighs in on Biden dropping out of race

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster has weighed in on President Biden’s decision to drop out of the Democratic race for the White House.

“Joe Biden’s decision to step aside is just the latest attempt from the radical left to stop President Trump. It will not work. The debate exposed what the American people knew, despite the media’s and Democrats attempts to cover it up for the last three years – President Biden cannot lead this country and his administration is in chaos,” Webster said in a statement issued Sunday afternoon.

The Republican who represents The Villages said that should Vice President Kamala Harris become the Democratic nominee, or whoever that nominee will be, will inherit the record of the Biden/Harris administration, soaring inflation, a border crisis, and a country deeply divided.

“Kamala Harris and every Democrat on the liberal left’s dream list are even more extreme than the current president. It’s an American nightmare,” Webster said.

He added that coming off the successful GOP convention in Milwaukee, former President Trump is offering the county a strong, safe choice.

“The American people deserve a leader who is transparent, accountable, and committed to enacting policies that truly benefit our nation. The American people want President Trump in the White House to Make America Great Once Again,” Webster said.

