District Office offers detailed plan for two-week tunnel closure in The Villages

Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, July 22, through approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 Tunnel M-18 will undergo maintenance.

Tunnel M-18 is located north of the intersection of Morse Boulevard and Meggison Road. The maintenance will require periodic closures to the tunnel, multi-modal transportation paths, and single-lane closures on Morse Boulevard for the two-week duration of this project. Specific impacts and closures are itemized below and are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances:

Morse Boulevard: Single-lane closures will occur in both the Northbound and Southbound lanes of Morse Boulevard for the duration of the project (July 22 – August 6) to allow construction vehicles access and parking near Tunnel M-18. The lane closures on Morse Boulevard will be for the entire duration of this project.

Multi-Modal Path: The multi-modal transportation paths (MMTP) that cross through the tunnel will have rotating closures, as follows:

July 22 – 26: The MMTP to Aviary Recreation Center from the South (Northwest Side of Tunnel M-18) will be CLOSED to all traffic. Tunnel M-18 will remain open for all East/West traffic and all North/South traffic on the East side of the tunnel.

July 27 – Aug. 2: The MMTP to Aviary Recreation Center from the South (Southwest side of Tunnel M-18) will be CLOSED to all traffic. Aviary Recreation Center will be ONLY accessible via Golf Car from the East Side of the MMTP (traveling through Tunnel M-18).

Aug. 2 – 6 : The North/South MMTP on the Northeast side of Tunnel M-18 will be CLOSED to all traffic. You must use the detour route that crosses either the Bexley Bridge or the Chitty Chatty Bridge for North/South MMTP access during this period. The MMTP to Aviary Recreation Center will be open to all traffic and Tunnel M-18 will be open for all East/West Traffic.

MAP DETOUR Yellow Route: The route colored in yellow may be utilized when the MMTP on the Southwest side of Tunnel M-18 is CLOSED to all traffic to enter or exit the Hawkins area (during the period when you will not be able to access Tunnel M-18 from the Southwest July 27th – August 2nd ). The directions are as follows when heading West (away from Tunnel M-18): Travel Northwest on Meggison Boulevard, North across Warm Springs Avenue, Northwest on Meggison Boulevard to reach either Waterlily Bridge or Brownwood Bridge according to the desired destination.

MAP DETOUR Red Route: The route colored in red may be utilized during the North/South MMTP closure on the Northeast Side of Tunnel M-18 (August 2nd – 6th). The directions are as follows going clockwise from the tunnel: East on Meggison Boulevard past Ezell Recreation, South to cross Bexley Bridge, Northwest on McNeil Drive, Northwest on Corbin Trail, North on Marsh Bend Trail, Northwest past Everglades Recreation through Hog Eye Sink, Northeast and cross the Waterlily Bridge, North on Meggison Boulevard an across the Brownwood Bridge, exit the parking lot at West Torch Lake Drive to continue Northeast on Buena Vista Boulevard, East on Hillsborough Trail, South on Morse Boulevard, East past Rohan Recreation, South to cross Chitty Chatty Bridge, Southwest through the Village of Chitty Chatty, South through the Village of Bradford. If traveling from the North, follow these directions in reverse.

During this period, the MMTP Northeast of Tunnel M-18 will be CLOSED to all North/South Traffic, and you must reverse these instructions for access to areas South of Tunnel M-18.