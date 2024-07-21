89.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 21, 2024
type here...

Firefighters quickly respond after lightning sparks attic fire

By Staff Report

The Villages Public Safety Department quickly responded to the second of two fires sparked by lightning late Saturday night in The Villages.

As crews were still on the scene of a fire in the Village of St. Charles, firefighters were called at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday to a fire at 1587 Lyman Way after a reported lightning strike.

DCIM102MEDIADJI 0593.JPG
A lightning strike ignited a blaze at this home at 1587 Lyman Way.

“Upon arrival, the fire appeared to be in the attic space above the garage and possibly in the garage, based on how the smoke was showing,” said Fire Chief Brian Twiss. “During the initial offensive fire attack and primary search, the fire overcame suppression efforts and spread throughout the remainder of the attic; units were ordered to evacuate the structure due to the amount of fire coming from the roof and the possibility of a roof collapse, and suppression efforts became ineffective.”

This home at 1587 Lyman Way was damaged by fire after a lightning strike.
This home at 1587 Lyman Way was damaged by fire after a lightning strike.

Ladder 43 began a defensive attack with the already-in-place elevated master stream while another unit utilized a deck gun. Their quick action brought the fire under control.

There were no injuries.The Community Emergency Response Team responded to the scene and provided firefighter rehab. 

Firefighters were on the scene for more than four hours.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers think they can exclude local fishermen

In a Letter to the Editor, a longtime local responds to a recent news story about Villagers unhappy about “outsiders” fishing in ponds in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Here’s our experience with 80-20 law in The Villages

A former resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, describes his experience with the 80-20 law.

The Democrats are the ones who have called for violence

A Village of Glenbrook resident contends it’s the Democrats, not the Republicans, who have been calling for violence.

Linda Hallinan vows to continue to speak the truth in spite of critics

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, vows to continue to speak the truth in spite of her critics.

Press has an important role to inform the public

A Village of Belle Aire resident contends that the press has an important role to inform the public. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos