Firefighters quickly respond after lightning sparks attic fire

The Villages Public Safety Department quickly responded to the second of two fires sparked by lightning late Saturday night in The Villages.

As crews were still on the scene of a fire in the Village of St. Charles, firefighters were called at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday to a fire at 1587 Lyman Way after a reported lightning strike.

“Upon arrival, the fire appeared to be in the attic space above the garage and possibly in the garage, based on how the smoke was showing,” said Fire Chief Brian Twiss. “During the initial offensive fire attack and primary search, the fire overcame suppression efforts and spread throughout the remainder of the attic; units were ordered to evacuate the structure due to the amount of fire coming from the roof and the possibility of a roof collapse, and suppression efforts became ineffective.”

Ladder 43 began a defensive attack with the already-in-place elevated master stream while another unit utilized a deck gun. Their quick action brought the fire under control.

There were no injuries.The Community Emergency Response Team responded to the scene and provided firefighter rehab.

Firefighters were on the scene for more than four hours.