Florida’s harsh abortion law driving out Ob-Gyn doctors

There have been some letters here about abortion, but they did not address the 2023 Abortion Law in Florida.

It is now literally impossible for a woman to get an abortion under Florida law which became effective May 1, 2024. The language of the law is pasted below. A woman can get abortion only in the first six weeks when most women don’t even know they are pregnant. An earlier law requires the woman to have two in-person appointments with the doctor, 24 hours apart to qualify for an abortion. This is dehumanizing women. It is telling women that they don’t have control over their own body.

The result is that doctors in the Ob-Gyn field are leaving Florida or not moving to Florida or not even training in the field. There will be a direct impact of this development in women’s healthcare for women needing their gyneocologist.

The requirements to meet the exceptions in the law are onerous. It would be difficult for women to qualify for abortion under these exceptions (details of exceptions could not be included in this letter because of limited space).

Here is the language of the SB300 Bill which is the law in Florida now:

The bill prohibits abortion after six weeks of gestation unless an exception is met. Exceptions to abortion time frames that were in effect prior to the bill’s enactment are maintained and a new exception is established for cases in which the pregnancy is the result of rape, incest, or human trafficking. This new exception is available until the gestational age of the fetus is more than 15 weeks as determined by the physician.

The bill specifies that abortions, including medical abortions, may not be provided through telehealth and that medication intended for use in a medical abortion may only be dispensed by a physician and may not be dispensed via the U.S. Postal Service or by any other courier or shipping service. The bill also prohibits any person, educational institution, or governmental entity from expending state funds for a person to travel to another state to receive services that are intended to support an abortion, unless such expenditure is required by federal law or there is a legitimate medical emergency.

Ash Marwah is a resident of the Village of Belvedere.