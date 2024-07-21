93.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Golfer celebrates first hole-in-one with brother-in-law

By Staff Report

Mark Williams got his first hole-in-one at Hole #2 at the Escambia Executive Golf Course.

Mark Williams, right, celebrated the lucky ace with his brother-in-law Doug Hoover.

He celebrated the lucky ace with his brother-in-law, Doug Hoover.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com

