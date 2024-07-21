78 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Here’s our experience with 80-20 law in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

About the 80-20 law. When we decided to move to The Villages in 2005 we were not allowed to buy a new home because of our age. I checked with a real estate lawyer and was informed that the law only applies to the Developer. He can allow up to 20 percent if he chooses. However, he can’t stop anyone over the age of 19 from buying an existing house. That would violate the federal age discrimination law. We purchased our home at 49 and there wasn’t anything they could do.

Dennis Graves
Formerly of the Village of El Santiago

 

Photos