Sunday, July 21, 2024
Maserati driver jailed without bond after leading cops on two chases

By Staff Report
A Maserati driver was being held without bond after leading cops on two chases.

Marcus J. Sims, 32, of Leesburg, was booked this past week after a judge revoked his bond.

Sims had been free on $16,500 bond following his arrest in July 2023 after he was hunted down and charged in connection with a Jan. 28, 2023 crash on State Road 44 near Lake Deaton.

In that case, Sims had been at the wheel of the black Maserati and was racing a white Audi, with the race ending in a crash. He fled and left behind the Maserati and a woman with a broken nose, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

While he was free on bond in April of this year, Sims was back behind the wheel of the Maserati and led a Lake County sheriff’s deputy on a chase that reached 131 miles per hour. He was arrested and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $8,500 bond.

Due to the April arrest, the state attorney’s office filed a motion asking that Sims’ bond from the 2023 arrest be revoked. Judge Mary Hatcher granted the request from the prosecutor’s office.

Sims, who was driving on a suspended license during both chases, is due back in court in October.

