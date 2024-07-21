78 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 21, 2024
The Democrats are the ones who have called for violence

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Fact: No matter how hard you try, there is no conservative politician, let alone President Trump, who did any of the following.
• Threatened Supreme Court justices because they had different views to their party over abortion as Senator Chuck Schumer did.
• Publicly told her followers to surround and harass any member of the Trump cabinet they see in public like Maxine Waters did.
• Call for physical violence against President Trump as Democratic speaker Nancy Pelosi has done.
• Raised funds to pay for the bail of BLM voters arrested for arson and vandalism as Vice President Kamala Harris did.
• Or just a few days ago tell an audience of his political supporters that they have to put a bullseye on President Trump, like Joe Biden did.
No, if there is one political party in America that has inflamed passions and demonized those they politically disagree with it is the Democrat party.

Sandy Cruty
Village of Glenbrook

 

