Villager avoids stalking prosecution after neighbors forced to sell and leave The Villages

A Villager who had been accused of tormenting her neighbors will avoid prosecution in a stalking case after her neighbors were forced to sell their home and leave The Villages.

Suza Barr, 77, of the Village of Santo Domingo, earlier this month in Sumter County Court agreed to enter into a pre-trial intervention case in order to avoid prosecution. She must complete an anger management course, seek a mental health evaluation, perform 40 hours of community service and stay out of the Walgreens at 1581 Bella Cruz Drive.

Neighbors said they began to be terrorized by Barr after she adopted an “aggressive pit bull mix and let the dog run loose in the neighborhood,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The pit bull chased people and bit a neighbor’s dog.

Barr’s fixation appeared to be on a particular husband and wife in the neighborhood. Barr would walk her dog in their backyard and disturb their cats, which were usually in the fully glassed Florida room of the couple’s home.

Barr kept returning to the couple’s home “using foul language” toward them as well as their landscapers. The couple had a trespass warning issued on Oct. 30.

However, the harassment did not end.

Barr allegedly called law enforcement when the couple had a tree removed from their own property, even though they had followed all of the proper procedures.

The St. Louis native’s pit bull was seized by animal control in December, and after the dog was taken away, Barr began shining her vehicle’s headlights into her neighbor’s home and honking her horn when driving by their house. The neighbors said Barr honked the horn because she knew it made their dog nervous, prompting it to bark.

Barr went to a local Walgreens where the wife works and filed two false complaints against her, in an attempt to get her employment terminated. Barr went to the pharmacy on Feb. 18, even though she did not need to have a prescription filled. She began to “yell and harass employees at the pharmacy.” She was asked to leave. The exchange was captured on video surveillance.

Barr also reportedly attempted to get the husband fired from his job.

The couple installed a surveillance system at their home because they were so alarmed by Barr’s behavior. They told a deputy they “placed their home for sale as they cannot continue to live in continuous emotional distress and fear anymore,” the report said. They ended up selling their home in May and moving out of The Villages.

Barr later went to a Community Development District 2 board meeting to complain about the deed compliance process.