Villagers think they can exclude local fishermen

To the Editor:

You don’t own water bodies in Florida. Water bodies over a certain size are required to have right of way access. Be happy there’s a few “pick-up truck people” fishing your shorelines, “working in The Villages” might not feed everyone’s family real well. Wait… All catch and release right? Keep complaining and I’ll LEGALLY put my boat in Cherry Lake, a/k/a Lake Sumter, and sit and fish next to Cody’s. I was fishing that lake 30 years ago, before someone pretended it had a different name and history and the Florida laws governing water bodies don’t apply in The Villages.

Robert Fell

Lady Lake