Erratic driver with 2017 Wisconsin DUI arrested at Creekside Landing

A driver with a previous driving under the influence arrest in Wisconsin was taken into custody after erratic driving near Creekside Landing.

Douglas John Zellner, 57, was driving a green 2000 Chevrolet Silverado at about 3:30 p.m. Friday when dispatch began receiving reports of a possible drunk driver, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The pickup was reportedly “swerving across multiple lanes of traffic.”

A deputy spotted the pickup near the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and Old Mill Run. The pickup had “affected numerous other motorists, causing them to slow down and change lanes.”

A traffic stop was initiated near Creekside Landing.

A deputy approached the pickup and immediately suspected Zellner had been drinking. When asked for his documents, Zellner initially handed the deputy a Continental Country Club membership vehicle pass. An open can of Natural Light beer was spotted in the right cupholder of the pickup. An inventory of the vehicle later turned up many beer cans.

During field sobriety exercises, Zellner fell face first to the ground. He was taken by ambulance to UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital in The Villages. After head trauma was ruled out and Zellner was discharged from the hospital, he provided breath samples that registered .231 and .222 blood alcohol content. The samples were collected four hours after the deputy originally made contact with Zellner.

A criminal history check revealed the Green Bay, Wis. native had been arrested in 2017 on a charge of driving under the influence in Oconto County, Wisconsin.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where bond was set at $750.