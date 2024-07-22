Linda Hallinan and DJT haters with TDS

To the Editor:

Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers, so happy for you that you have found a self-prescribed activity to deal with your blatant TDS behavior. May I suggest that you spend all this energy and effort on worthwhile charitable causes, or some time with a spiritual counselor? You are free to write all you need to regards your personal hatred for Trump and his supporters. Living in the deepest red community in a deep red state must keep you awake at night. But be cautioned, if your rants are innuendo, echoes of DNC or biased commentators, lies, labels, misrepresentation of statements or activities, or your skewed version of the world you live in, expect pushback. Repeating what you heard from mainstream liberal media does not make it true. Stay calm, the truth is they have lied to us, over and over and over again. We call it drinking the Kool Aid. When Kathy Gifford held up a bloody Trump head, they cheered. When Madonna said she wanted to blow up the White House, they cheered. When Johnny Depp talked of an actor shooting a president, they cheered. When James Hodgkinson shot up a Republican Congressional softball practice, they buried his love for Bernie. You blur out or omit facts to suit your needs. Fact: when Trump was shot, so were three other people. One a local public service hero died. I am sure, being DJT supporters does not fit into your morbid justification of the events, but this was not part of your vitriol. As others have stated, I too will pray for your soul and hope you eventually get mental peace in your life.

Paul Czahara

Village of Fernadina