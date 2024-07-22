94 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 22, 2024
type here...

LWV will host meet and greet event for local candidates

By Staff Report

The League of Women Voters will host a candidate meet and greet event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Rohan Recreation Center in The Villages.

All primary candidates on the ballot in Sumter County have been invited to take the opportunity to visit informally with voters, and seventeen have confirmed attendance. The event is free and open to the public.

While much attention is being paid to the candidates at the top of the ballot, local elected officials make many decisions which affect the day-to-day lives of residents in Sumter County. The League of Women Voters is non-partisan, and this event will feature candidates in local races without regard to party affiliation. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of the candidates on the issues of importance to them, according to the League of Women Voters.

Voter education is the mission for the League of Women Voters. The organization also offers its online voters guide to help voters become better informed. See the local candidate’s responses to questions at VOTE411.org

For more information, visit lwvtrifl.org

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Hate speech is coming from the evil side

A Village of Country Club Hills resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor and offers his own theory about the source of hate speech in our country.

Linda Hallinan and DJT haters with TDS

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident offers a diagnosis of Trump Derangement Syndrome suffered by fellow residents.

Villagers objecting to fishing by ‘pickup truck guys’

A Wildwood residents was taken aback when he read about Villagers upset about “pickup truck guys” fishing in ponds in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Villagers think they can exclude local fishermen

In a Letter to the Editor, a longtime local responds to a recent news story about Villagers unhappy about “outsiders” fishing in ponds in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Here’s our experience with 80-20 law in The Villages

A former resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, describes his experience with the 80-20 law.

Photos