LWV will host meet and greet event for local candidates

The League of Women Voters will host a candidate meet and greet event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Rohan Recreation Center in The Villages.

All primary candidates on the ballot in Sumter County have been invited to take the opportunity to visit informally with voters, and seventeen have confirmed attendance. The event is free and open to the public.

While much attention is being paid to the candidates at the top of the ballot, local elected officials make many decisions which affect the day-to-day lives of residents in Sumter County. The League of Women Voters is non-partisan, and this event will feature candidates in local races without regard to party affiliation. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of the candidates on the issues of importance to them, according to the League of Women Voters.

Voter education is the mission for the League of Women Voters. The organization also offers its online voters guide to help voters become better informed. See the local candidate’s responses to questions at VOTE411.org

For more information, visit lwvtrifl.org