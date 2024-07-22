Sounds of Soul’s Motown music rocks rec center in The Villages

The sky was dark, the wind was howling and bolts of lightning creased the sky Sunday evening outside the SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Inside, the mood was sunny, celebratory and nostalgic thanks to the Sounds of Soul.

The group featured six singers, two guitars, keyboards, two horns and drums. No matter what the weather– or State of the Union — Motown music can lift the spirit as well as the soul.



“I love this music; it makes you feel good about life,” said Jerry Vicenti, head of The Villages Paisans Club, which hosted the event. He celebrated a birthday on Sunday and the music seemed to touch him the way it did decades ago when he was a kid growing up on Staten Island.

“This is a special night because this music helps you appreciate what you have,” he said.

Marcus Robinson, one of the Sounds of Soul singers, offered an explanation for the magic of Motown.

“It’s just feel-good music,” he said. “We need it now, and we needed it back when these songs came out.”

Back in the ‘60s, Motown was called the music of young America. Those young Americans – like Vicenti – have grown and aged. They’ve survived wars, diseases, national disasters, divisive politics and senseless violence.

Somehow, though, Motown endures and casts a musical shadow that eases the pain of growing old and brings back memories of youth gone by.

“This music will never die,” said Jay Jay Johnson of Sounds of Soul. “It’s part of everybody’s life.”

That’s how it was Sunday when the group opened the set with three Temptations’ classics: “Get Ready,” “My Girl” and “The Way You Do The Things You Do.”

Johnson was in vintage form, making like The Tempts Eddie Kendricks on “Get Ready.” Later, he captured the spirit of The Four Tops’ Levi Stubbs on the classic, “I Can’t Help Myself.” Jayson Camaro hit all the high notes on “The Way You Do The Things You Do.”

Women performers also left their marks on Motown. Dynamic Latraia Savage was bursting with energy throughout the show.

She made like Diana Ross during a Supremes’ medley and later lit an explosive fuse singing the Tina Turner classic, “Proud Mary.”

Sierra Amora belted all the right notes to Gladys Knight and Pips’ “Midnight Train to Georgia.” Gloria Williams earned a standing ovation after a rousing and emotional take on another Gladys Knight’ classic, “You’re the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me.”

Motown was much more than music. The Sounds of Soul understand the stage presence and choreography of Motown.

All the singers moved with smooth precision that complimented the music. They brought back the look and feel that made The Temptations, Four Tops, The Jackson 5 and Gladys Knight and the Pips so special.

The show included tributes to James Brown, the Jackson Five, Michael Jackson. Just for fun, they tossed in a little bit of Frank Sinatra.

Jerry Vicenti summed up the music and show this way: “It’s so good to be alive and to be here tonight.”

Tony Violanti writes about music and entertainment for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.