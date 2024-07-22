Villager arrested with fentanyl and felony amount of marijuana

A Villager was arrested with fentanyl and a felony amount of marijuana.

Craig Alexander Calhoun, 46, of the Village of Buttonwood, was driving a gray pickup in the wee hours Sunday on U.S. 301 near County Road 462 when he was pulled over for a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Calhoun was “nervous and sweating profusely.”

A search of the pickup turned up 46 grams of marijuana.

He was taken into custody and while he was being booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, a substance was found in his wallet. The substance tested positive for fentanyl.

He is facing charges including felony possession of marijuana, felony drug possession and smuggling contraband into a detention center. He was booked at the jail on $4,000 bond.