Villagers objecting to fishing by ‘pickup truck guys’

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

How self righteous of these people to think that they can come into central Florida and renovate the entirety of these local marshes and claim that somehow these ponds are strictly their own. The folks doing the fishing are not Villagers, though most are native, and all live locally either in Wildwood or the surrounding areas. As part of the community of workers and tradesman developing The Villages, I can assure you that their intentions are strictly recreational, however despite their living proximity to an establishment as all encompassing, illustrious and ornate as the Villages, those “pickup truck guys” are seen nearly as second class citizens. The Villages is quite frankly turning into a cesspool!

Matthew Lutz
Wildwood

 

Photos