Will Hooters be a good fit for The Villages?

By Staff Report

Hooters, the restaurant famous for hot wings, cold beer and busty waitresses, is ready to make a splash in The Villages.

The restaurant is reportedly coming to Lake Deaton Plaza and is said to be scouting two other locations in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Yet the lingering question is, will Hooters be a good fit for The Villages?

A representative for the 40-year-old restaurant chain founded here in Florida, said, “The people in The Villages have asked for Hooters, and we are here to deliver.”

But who makes up the anticipated Hooters’ customer base in The Villages? Couples? Golfers? Groups of friends? Are grandparents going to take their grandchildren to Hooters after a fun day at Camp Villages? The after-church crowd?

Hooters has a certain novelty, but the novelty could soon wear off.

And three Hooters in The Villages? Really?

Cody’s Original Roadhouse, which has an extremely loyal customer base, attempted three locations in The Villages, thanks to the legions of fans of the restaurant at Brownwood and the original location at Lake Sumter Landing.

However, when Cody’s opened a third location at Mulberry Grove, the results were underwhelming. Rather than pulling in more diners, it appeared the Cody’s customer base was spreading out between the three restaurants. Cody’s closed the Mulberry restaurant and it became a Back Porch restaurant.

Do you think Hooters will be a good fit for The Villages? Do you plan to become a Hooters regular? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com

