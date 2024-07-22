94 F
The Villages
Monday, July 22, 2024
Woman arrested after dispute with man friend over sex and money

By Staff Report
Darian Noel Rose 2
Darian Noel Rose

A Wildwood woman was arrested after a dispute with her man friend over sex and money.

Darian Noel Rose, 26, was arrested in the wee hours Saturday at her Jackson Street home after threatening the father of her 5-year-old child, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The man had given Rose $300 in cash “to help support their child in common.” However, he stipulated that he expected to have sex with Rose in exchange for the money. When she refused, “he got upset and he took the cash back,” the report said. The report noted that both Rose and her man friend were both “clearly intoxicated.”

Officers arrived at the home and heard Rose making threats to her man friend, including a threat to stab him.

“If I have to, I will kill him,” she told police.

Rose, who also was arrested in 2022, was arrested on a charge of simple assault. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $100 bond.

