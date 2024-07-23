92.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
type here...

Driver who lost license due to DUI jailed after traffic stop in The Villages

By Staff Report
Paul Panico
Paul Panico

A driver who lost his license due to a drunk driving conviction has been jailed after a traffic stop in The Villages.

Paul Panico, 64, of Lady Lake, was driving a brown sedan at 3:15 p.m. Sunday when he was pulled over on Chula Vista Avenue in the Village of Mira Mesa after an officer ran his license plate and discovered that the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Panico was arrested in January on a charge of driving under the influence and in April pleaded no contest in the case. He was placed on probation for one year and his license was suspended for six months.

After the officer confirmed the suspension, Panico was taken into custody on a charge of driving while license suspended. The native of New York was jailed without bond at the Lake County Jail due to the probation violation.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Marsha Shearer needs to stop drinking spiked Kool-aid!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident disagrees with Opinion writer Marsha Shearer’s assessment of politics.

We deserve a gate attendant in Dabney

A Village of Dabney resident contends that he and his neighbors deserve the safety and security of a gate attendant. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Oh no! Not pickup driving fishermen!

A resident of the Ellie Villas in the Village of Chitty Chatty has some observations about the “pickup truck guys” who have reportedly been fishing in The Villages.

Hate speech is coming from the evil side

A Village of Country Club Hills resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor and offers his own theory about the source of hate speech in our country.

Linda Hallinan and DJT haters with TDS

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident offers a diagnosis of Trump Derangement Syndrome suffered by fellow residents.

Photos