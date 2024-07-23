Driver who lost license due to DUI jailed after traffic stop in The Villages

A driver who lost his license due to a drunk driving conviction has been jailed after a traffic stop in The Villages.

Paul Panico, 64, of Lady Lake, was driving a brown sedan at 3:15 p.m. Sunday when he was pulled over on Chula Vista Avenue in the Village of Mira Mesa after an officer ran his license plate and discovered that the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Panico was arrested in January on a charge of driving under the influence and in April pleaded no contest in the case. He was placed on probation for one year and his license was suspended for six months.

After the officer confirmed the suspension, Panico was taken into custody on a charge of driving while license suspended. The native of New York was jailed without bond at the Lake County Jail due to the probation violation.