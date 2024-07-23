Former Trump adviser to be welcomed at sold-out event in The Villages

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro will be welcomed at a sold-out event his week in The Villages.

Peter Navarro, who recently wowed the Republican National Convention the same day he was released from prison, will speak to The Villages MAGA Club on Thursday, July 25 at Rohan Recreation Center. He will be signing copies of his book, “The New MAGA Deal.”

Navarro was unbowed and defiant when he spoke this past week at the Republican convention and received a standing ovation.

Navarro spent time behind bars for defying a subpoena to testify before the Congressional committee looking into the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.