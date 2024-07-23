90 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Homeless pair flee to McDonald’s with merchandise stolen from Five Below

By Staff Report
Two suspected thieves fled to a McDonald’s restaurant with merchandise stolen from Five Below at Lady Lake Crossing.

Melissa Gordon, 44, who is homeless, was leaving the Five Below store at about 1 p.m. Friday when a manager, who suspected Gordon and her male companion of shoplifting, attempted to stop them, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

“Bitch, please, this is my stuff,” Gordon told the manager.

Gordon and her male companion, 44-year-old Marshall Pittman, who is also homeless and was carrying a suitcase, headed for the nearby McDonald’s, where they were detained by police. They were in possession of several items stolen from Five Below, including multiple hats, perfume, a pillow and two handbags. In addition, they had $373 in stolen merchandise from Kohl’s, also located at Lady Lake Crossing.

Gordon, whose long criminal rap sheet includes two theft arrests in 2019 in Wildwood, was taken into custody on a theft charge. As she was being driven to the Lake County Jail in a patrol car, she “exhibited extremely disruptive behavior.” She was booked at the jail on $3,500 bond.

Pittman, who also has a lengthy criminal history including a theft arrest in April in Lady Lake, was also arrested on a charge of theft. He was booked at the jail on $1,000 bond.

