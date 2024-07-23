Marsha Shearer needs to stop drinking spiked Kool-aid!

To the Editor:

Would someone please tell delusional Martha Shearer to please, please STOP taking the mind-altering drugs! Her info is not only slanderous, it is absolutely untrue! She is drinking more than the spiked Kool-aid!

Biden hasn’t been running this country at all. He was merely a puppet for the radical left. I know Trump has a large ego and a larger mouth! However, during his presidency there were NO wars, we were energy independent, we were building a wall to hinder or stop illegal criminals from entering the U.S., inflation was at 1.9% and we were respected and viewed as the most powerful nation in the world. Now, less than four years later, the border wall has been demolished, illegal criminals are invading America and killing U.S. citizens, we are no longer energy independent and have to purchase oil from Iran and Venezuela.

I would much rather be the most respected country, have laws that require immigrants to have a sponsor, a place to live, a job and a full health examination. These were the requirement in the U.S. when my father came here many years ago. Now anyone can simply walk across our border without being vetted!

Think hard and decide what kind of a country you want your grandchildren and their children to live in and vote your conscience on Election Day.

Jeanette Sullivan

Village of Buttonwood