Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Oh no! Not pickup driving fishermen!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I live in St. Augustine on a golf course. I live in The Villages Monday-Friday. You’ll be happy when I’m finished in Wildwood, but only because you’ll love the retailers. Oh, I also forgot to mention, I fish, but not in your lovely community.
Why? I live quietly 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.My neighbors here like me. I don’t fish because it’s one of my peaceful places at age 59, and you all now brand those you dislike as “pick-up drivers” and “Non-Residents!” Gasp!
Allow me to tell you that the people I’ve encountered both from within and out The Villages have been nice enough. But these letters to the editor should be provided to any prospective purchaser.
So, I don’t fish here because I don’t feel welcome here. Come to St. Augustine, we welcome people.

Deno Berndt
Ellie Villas in the Village of Chitty Chatty

 

Photos