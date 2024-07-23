92.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
type here...

Unlicensed driver from Mexico jailed after caught speeding

By Staff Report
Brayan Oliver Santillan
Brayan Oliver-Santillan

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was jailed after he was caught speeding.

Brayan Eduardo Oliver-Santillan, 25, of Summerfield, was driving a black four-door Volkswagen when he was caught on radar Sunday traveling at 63 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone in Ocala, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Oliver-Santillan, who does not speak English, presented the deputy with a driver’s license from Mexico. He admitted through a translator he has not obtained a driver’s license in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Marsha Shearer needs to stop drinking spiked Kool-aid!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident disagrees with Opinion writer Marsha Shearer’s assessment of politics.

We deserve a gate attendant in Dabney

A Village of Dabney resident contends that he and his neighbors deserve the safety and security of a gate attendant. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Oh no! Not pickup driving fishermen!

A resident of the Ellie Villas in the Village of Chitty Chatty has some observations about the “pickup truck guys” who have reportedly been fishing in The Villages.

Hate speech is coming from the evil side

A Village of Country Club Hills resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor and offers his own theory about the source of hate speech in our country.

Linda Hallinan and DJT haters with TDS

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident offers a diagnosis of Trump Derangement Syndrome suffered by fellow residents.

Photos