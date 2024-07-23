Unlicensed driver from Mexico jailed after caught speeding

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was jailed after he was caught speeding.

Brayan Eduardo Oliver-Santillan, 25, of Summerfield, was driving a black four-door Volkswagen when he was caught on radar Sunday traveling at 63 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone in Ocala, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Oliver-Santillan, who does not speak English, presented the deputy with a driver’s license from Mexico. He admitted through a translator he has not obtained a driver’s license in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $500 bond.